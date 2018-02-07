Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals phone calls from Arsenal ace helped convince him to join

Arsenal star Aubameyang reveals Mkhitaryan helped take him to north London

Pair have great partnership on the pitch dating back to Dortmund days

Based on early signs vs Everton, duo will be crucial for Gunners now too

READ MORE: Arsenal legend explains how to get the best out of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Having struck up a very effective partnership at Borussia Dortmund, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan wasted little time getting to work for Arsenal.

The pair made an immediate and decisive impact in the 5-1 win over Everton last weekend, with Mkhitaryan showcasing his creative qualities while Aubameyang opened his account with a superb finish.

Arsene Wenger will hope to see more of the same moving forward from the pair, along with Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette adding even more quality in the final third.

The Gabon international though has now revealed that a series of phone calls from his former teammate helped convince him to join the Gunners, as evidently the duo share a close relationship on and off the pitch and will undoubtedly be delighted to be reunited again on such a big stage.

“It’s like [being reunited with] a brother, a good friend,” he told the Arsenal Weekly podcast. “He called me a few times, he asked ‘will you come or not?’ I said ‘first you have to tell me if you sign or not’.

“He told me all was done and of course it was a big factor in coming here.”

While it would of course have only been one factor of many reasons to join Arsenal, it still says a lot about how important Mkhitaryan was in helping Arsenal secure a deal to get Aubameyang.

Not content with providing assists on the pitch, three of which came last Saturday, the Armenian playmaker is seemingly offering a helping hand off it too.

Despite losing Alexis Sanchez who was their talisman last season, it could be argued that Arsenal are now in a stronger position in attack with Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang filling the void and looking to prove that Arsenal’s decision to bring them together again was a stroke of genius.

It’s worth noting, in their final season together in the Bundesliga in the 2015/16 campaign, they had 62 goals and 44 assists between them. Now that’s a deadly partnership…