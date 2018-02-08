Cristiano Ronaldo doing Manchester United a massive favour over £115million transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo has discouraged Real Madrid from signing David de Gea

The Portuguese is happy with Keylor Navas to continue in goal for Los Blancos

Manchester United’s De Gea has been linked with a transfer to the Bernabeu

Manchester United could be done a massive favour by their former star Cristiano Ronaldo as he reportedly discourages Real Madrid from pursuing the transfer of David de Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been recently linked again with Real as they eye an upgrade on Keylor Navas, with Sport mentioning Los Blancos’ interest and the fact that he’d likely cost a staggering £115million.

That might’ve proved too much for Madrid to realistically consider paying anyway, but on top of that, Don Balon now claim Ronaldo has advised club president Florentino Perez against the signing.

While the report claims Ronaldo is a big fan of De Gea and that the 27-year-old would be his first choice target to replace Navas were he to move on, he supposedly doesn’t see the need for the signing.

Don Balon claim the Portugal international believes Navas is the best choice to continue as Real’s number one for next season.

In fairness to the Costa Rica international, he has done a decent job as the club’s number one since the departure of club legend Iker Casillas, dealing well with the pressure of taking on big gloves to fill.

De Gea may well be an upgrade in that position, but Ronaldo has a point that there doesn’t seem a desperate need to bring him in for Navas at the moment.

If this means Real do not end up raiding United for De Gea, Red Devils fans may well owe a debt of thanks to their former star for helping them keep hold of a world class performer and vital member of the squad.