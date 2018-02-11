“Biggest fraud in football” – Man United fans outraged with “appalling” Red Devils star’s display in 1-0 loss to Newcastle

United lost 1-0 to Newcastle at St James’ Park

Red Devils now 16 points behind rivals Man City in race for Premier League title

Fans were furious with a certain star for his performance this afternoon

Man United fans took to social media to hammer Red Devils ace Paul Pogba for his performance in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle this afternoon.

The Magpies scored the only goal of the contest in the 65th minute, after a great strike from Matt Ritchie flew past David De Gea to sink the away side.

Mourinho’s side now sit a huge 16 points behind their fierce rivals Man City in the race for the Premier League title following their loss today.

The Man United boss also extends his run of having never won away to Newcastle, with the Portuguese ace having drawn three and lost four of his seven games away to the Magpies.

After the match, fans took to Twitter to slate the performance of France international Paul Pogba for his performance against Rafa Benitez’s side this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the midfielder for this display today

Paul Pogba is the biggest fraud in football. The guy is awful — Matt Logue (@MattLogue) February 11, 2018

Pogba was appalling today — precious (@prechaka) February 11, 2018

Pogba is awful, worst player that I’ve seen at SJP all season. — Harry Gallon (@harrygallon9) February 11, 2018

Mo Diame is 10x better than pogba — Owen Lyon (@owen_lyon99) February 11, 2018

Is Pogba playing awful cuz he's no more the face of #MUFC? Since Sanchez arrival his performances have been wack. — edmund chei baffour (@edein5tein) February 11, 2018

Smalling, matic, pogba, lingard and martial were all awful today! Just not good enough. @ManUtd — lakzo (@LakzoSingh) February 11, 2018

Pogba should help himself, he’s been blooming awful. — mrgrumpy (@jasonsimmsUK) February 11, 2018

Yes but Pogba was awful — Bobby Boy (@Dazzling73) February 11, 2018