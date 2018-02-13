AC Milan join race for Liverpool target, €35m starlet could fix key issue

AC Milan linked with Liverpool, Chelsea target Leon Bailey

Leverkusen have given starlet a €35m price-tag for the summer, as per report

Time will tell if he chooses Italy over England or not

AC Milan have reportedly joined Liverpool and Chelsea in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen ace Leon Bailey in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been making quite the impression in Germany this season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

According to Calciomercato, not only has that form secured the attention of Liverpool and Chelsea, Milan have now added their name to the pursuit ahead of the summer with a €35m price-tag being touted.

The move would certainly make sense from a Rossoneri perspective, as if there is a weakness in Gennaro Gattuso’s current squad, it’s a lack of pace and dynamism in the wide positions.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura and Suso are all technically gifted players capable of creating decisive moments, but ultimately they don’t have the pace to stretch defences and offer something different for Milan.

Bailey would arguably do that as aside from being comfortable on either flank, he possesses an eye for goal, creativity and real pace to make him a genuine threat to any backline.

Admittedly, he hasn’t yet proven he can deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis as he’s only just found his feet in the Bundesliga this season, and so time will tell if he is capable of continuing that development.

It remains to be seen who wins the race and whether a move to the Premier League appeals more than Serie A to the youngster, but ultimately this report would suggest that it’s going to be a three-horse race for the Jamaica U23 international at the end of the season.