Aston Villa reach verbal agreement with 26-year-old over new contract

Aston Villa are reportedly close to extending Leon Bailey’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Jamaica international has “verbally agreed” to extend his stay at Villa Park.

Having become an important part of Unai Emery’s first team since joining from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £30 million (The Athletic) in 2021, Bailey, 26, is enjoying a very good campaign; both collectively and individually.

After scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists in 31 games so far this season, it is understandable why the Villians have wanted to extend his contract, especially considering his current one expires in just 18 months.

Although official confirmation a new deal has been signed has yet to come from the club, once the final few points are agreed, a club announcement is expected.

Since joining from Leverkusen three years ago, Bailey, who has 28 international caps to his name, has scored 16 goals and registered 15 assists in 85 games in all competitions.