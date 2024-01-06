Pundit hoping ‘creative’ Aston Villa star signs new contract

Aston Villa are expected to offer Leon Bailey a new contract.

The Jamaica international, who joined Unai Emery’s side from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 for around £40 million (Sky Sports), is having his best season in a claret and sky blue shirt.

Scoring nine goals and registering another eight assists across all competitions already this campaign, Bailey, 26, is undoubtedly one of his manager’s most important players, and that has been proven in recent reports, including this one from HITC, which claims the Villians’ boss wants to tie the 26-year-old down with a new contract.

And hoping to see the former Bundesliga star could extend his stay at Villa Park, former attacker Stan Collymore believes the winger has ‘become an exciting addition’ to the Premier League.

“I have seen a lot of him in action, in person and honestly, he’s become an exciting addition to Villa’s team,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“He loves to cut in from the right-hand side, he’s creative and now he’s weighing in with goals himself — it’s all going well for him so absolutely I hope he can reach an agreement and agree to continue in the Midlands.”

During his two-and-a-half-years in the Midlands, Bailey, who has just 18 months left on his current deal, has directly contributed to 29 goals from 80 games in all competitions.