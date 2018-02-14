Chelsea favourites to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to stunning €150million transfer

Chelsea are reportedly the most likely destination for Marco Asensio

The Real Madrid star could join in a swap deal involving Eden Hazard

Manchester United and Liverpool look set to miss out

Chelsea look the most likely destination for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio despite recent speculation also linking him as a transfer target for Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Spain international looks one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment despite seeing his playing time limited at the Bernabeu this season.

Asensio could fit in at most top clubs and would certainly make an ideal like-for-like replacement for Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge were the Belgian to move on.

According to the latest from Don Balon, that now seems the most probable eventuality this summer as Real Madrid weigh up using the player in a number of potential swap deals.

The Spanish outlet also suggest Madrid could try to offload Asensio to boost their hopes of signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea or Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

However, the report states that Chelsea’s own interest in Asensio could make that the most likely of the three deals, which, in truth, would probably satisfy each club involved.

United and Tottenham won’t want to lose De Gea and Kane, while Real could do with an attacking player like Hazard to help replace struggling stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

For Chelsea, even the blow of losing Hazard could be sufficiently softened by landing such an exciting talent in return, especially given their rivals’ rumoured interest in him as well.

A previous report from Don Balon stated Asensio could be valued at as much as €150million, so the Blues may save a vast sum of money if he came as part of the Hazard deal.

Don Balon have also claimed United would make Asensio a priority in any De Gea swap deal, while another Don Balon report also claimed Liverpool had made a bid for the 22-year-old.