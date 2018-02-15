Real Madrid chief opens talks over beating Arsenal to £40million transfer

Arsenal transfer blow as Real Madrid join running for Julian Draxler

Florentino Perez asked about the Germany international after last night’s game

Draxler is one of three PSG players on Real’s radar

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly enquired about three Paris Saint-Germain players, discussing his interest in Julian Draxler, Goncalo Guedes and Marquinhos after last night’s game.

The Sun previously linked Arsenal with an approach over the £40million-rated Germany international, which came they were looking for replacements ahead of the expected departure of Alexis Sanchez

The Gunners have since signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could between them go some way to filling the Chilean’s boots at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, it’s easy to see how Draxler could still be a useful signing, given his ability to play a variety of attacking roles, and with key duo Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott also leaving Arsenal in January.

Draxler has largely shone during his time in France, despite not being as much of a regular in the side this season after the additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Arsenal could do well to take advantage but Don Balon claims Real Madrid may now be in the running as they consider a number of players on the books at the Parc des Princes.

The 24-year-old would certainly be a decent answer to what has become a problem position at the Bernabeu this term with the dip in form from Cristiano Ronaldo and the continued injury problems of Gareth Bale.