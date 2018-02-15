Liverpool, take note: Club president actively looking to offload £37m-rated Reds transfer target

Liverpool transfer target James Rodriguez is not in Real Madrid’s plans

Florentino Perez hopes to offer him in a swap deal with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid want to sign David Alaba in exchange for £37m-rated Rodriguez

Liverpool may want to take note of the fact that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is actively looking to get rid of James Rodriguez in this summer’s transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The Colombia international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and has impressed after getting away from Madrid following a difficult few seasons on their books.

It is little surprise then to hear that Real chief Perez seems to be planning for life without Rodriguez as Don Balon claim he wants to offer him in a deal to land Bayern left-back David Alaba.

The report states that Bayern have the option to sign the former Monaco man permanently for a fee of £37million, but if Alaba were allowed to join Madrid that fee could be waived.

This would be bad news for Liverpool in their rumoured pursuit of the 26-year-old, with Don Balon also recently claiming Liverpool had made an approach for him.

With the Reds in need of a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, it makes sense that Rodriguez may have come up as an option after impressing in Germany this term.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt keep an eye on things in his old league, and may have previously sensed Rodriguez would become available. That does now seem to be the case, so there may be hope yet for the Liverpool manager.

Still, Don Balon’s latest report surely puts Bayern in the most commanding position to sign him as he looks like sealing a permanent move away from Spain.