(Video) Olivier Giroud upsets Arsenal fans as he scores first Chelsea goal while £17.5m Emerson Palmieri claims debut assist

Emerson Palmieri enjoyed a strong Chelsea debut on Friday night.

The 23-year-old left-back – who completed his move from Roma to Stamford Bridge for £17.5m last month, as reported by the Daily Mail – looked sharp as the Blues tore Hull City apart inside the opening 45 minutes in their FA Cup fifth-round clash.

Chelsea were 4-0 up by half time, with goal No 4 coming courtesy of a Palmieri assist for Olivier Giroud.

Palmieri got to the byline and drilled in a low cross which Giroud elegantly diverted into the net at the near post.

It was Giroud’s first goal for his new club and he celebrated like a relieved man, while Palmieri looked equally pleased.

There were plenty of smiling faces in the crowd at Stamford Bridge too, but elsewhere in London Arsenal fans were weeping after witnessing one of their former heroes doing the business for their local rivals.

Multiple glum Gooners took to Twitter to express their dismay at the situation.

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal for around £18m, according to Sky Sports, on transfer deadline day.

