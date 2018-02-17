Bad news for Arsenal, Pep Guardiola handed huge Man City fitness boost

Man City could welcome back key individual for League Cup final vs Arsenal

Problem for Gunners, who have been poor defensively this season

Guardiola will be delighted if he is able to get a fully-fit squad together soon

Man City take on Arsenal in the League Cup final on February 25, and it’s claimed that Pep Guardiola could be handed a massive fitness boost just in time.

Both sides have impressed in their cup run to get to the showpiece event at Wembley this month, with the Gunners seeing off Chelsea last time out while City have continued to look strong on all fronts this season.

However, Guardiola could be set for some great news as it’s reported by The Mirror that he could have Gabriel Jesus back available for selection for the clash with Arsenal.

The Spanish tactician confirmed that he returned to training on Friday, and he will now be assessed in the coming days to determine whether or not he can make his comeback at Wembley.

Jesus was in tears as he left the pitch at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve with a knee injury, but it looks as though he’ll return in time to play his part at the business end of the season while also staking his claim for a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Further, it will only serve to strengthen City given that Sergio Aguero has done an excellent job in his absence, taking his own tally for the season to 29 goals in 33 games in all competitions.

Prior to his injury, Jesus had 10 goals and four assists in 27 games, and having him back is undoubtedly a great boost for the Premier League leaders. In complete contrast, it gives Wenger another headache as his porous defence don’t need the additional woe of dealing with another attacking threat.

Arsenal have been poor defensively this season as they’ve got the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier league after 27 games, and if Jesus joins Aguero in the squad next weekend, it will give them more reason for concern.