Huddersfield 0-2 Man United: player ratings, stats and reaction as 8/10 star wows fans with display as Jose Mourinho’s side get back to winning ways

Man United striker Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace against Huddersfield as the Red Devils booked their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over David Wagner’s side.

Lukaku opened the scoring for the away side in the third minute, as the former Chelsea star shrugged off a challenge from the Huddersfield defence before cooly slotting home with his right foot to give Jose Mourinho’s side the perfect start.

United, and Lukaku, then doubled their tally in the 55th minute, after the forward was put through by Alexis Sanchez before hammering home his effort with his preferred left foot to put the Red Devils firmly in the driving seat.

The win now means that the Premier League side have joined rivals Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup, a competition they last won in 2016.

Player of the Match

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku was almost unstoppable tonight, as the 24-year-old’s two goals were the difference between United and Huddersfield.

Both of the striker’s finishes required him too keep his cool and pick his spot, and boy did he, as the away side claimed their fifth win in their last seven matches.

This tweet sums up the forward’s performance perfectly

Stat of the Match

Maybe United ended up buying the right striker after all…

Player Ratings

Huddersfield: Lossl 6, Hadergjonaj 6, Zanka 6, Schindler 7, Kongolo 5, Williams 6, Billing 6, Quaner 6, Ince 5, Van la Parra 6, Mounie 6 / Subs: Malone 6, Smith 6 Sabiri 6

Man United: Romero 7, Young 6, Smalling 7, Lindelof 6, Shaw 7, Carrick 6, McTominay 7, Matic 7, Sanchez 7, Lukaku 8, Mata 7 / Subs: Martial 6, Lingard 6, Bailly 6

Reaction

It was all about one man tonight as Jose Mourinho’s tonight showed their dominance against Huddersfield

