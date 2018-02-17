Huddersfield 0-2 Man United: player ratings, stats and reaction as 8/10 star wows fans with display as Jose Mourinho’s side get back to winning ways

Man United travelled to the John Smith’s stadium for an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield

Brace from Romelu Lukaku gave side win over Terriers

Jose Mourinho’s side now booked place in quarter finals of competition

Man United striker Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace against Huddersfield as the Red Devils booked their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over David Wagner’s side.

Lukaku opened the scoring for the away side in the third minute, as the former Chelsea star shrugged off a challenge from the Huddersfield defence before cooly slotting home with his right foot to give Jose Mourinho’s side the perfect start.

United, and Lukaku, then doubled their tally in the 55th minute, after the forward was put through by Alexis Sanchez before hammering home his effort with his preferred left foot to put the Red Devils firmly in the driving seat.

The win now means that the Premier League side have joined rivals Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup, a competition they last won in 2016.

Player of the Match

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku was almost unstoppable tonight, as the 24-year-old’s two goals were the difference between United and Huddersfield.

Both of the striker’s finishes required him too keep his cool and pick his spot, and boy did he, as the away side claimed their fifth win in their last seven matches.

This tweet sums up the forward’s performance perfectly

Romelu Lukaku deserves a lot of praise. Both goals were started from him; showed immense composure, strength and ruthlessness in front of goal. Been fantastic today and one of the only players trying to get Man United on the front foot. — Engr.Luke (@Saint0147) February 17, 2018

Stat of the Match

Maybe United ended up buying the right striker after all…

Romelu Lukaku now has the same number of goals in all competitions this season (21) as Morata and Lacazette combined ???#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K1FIawcovz — The ManUtd Blog (@the_manutd_blog) February 17, 2018

Player Ratings

Huddersfield: Lossl 6, Hadergjonaj 6, Zanka 6, Schindler 7, Kongolo 5, Williams 6, Billing 6, Quaner 6, Ince 5, Van la Parra 6, Mounie 6 / Subs: Malone 6, Smith 6 Sabiri 6

Man United: Romero 7, Young 6, Smalling 7, Lindelof 6, Shaw 7, Carrick 6, McTominay 7, Matic 7, Sanchez 7, Lukaku 8, Mata 7 / Subs: Martial 6, Lingard 6, Bailly 6

Reaction

It was all about one man tonight as Jose Mourinho’s tonight showed their dominance against Huddersfield

Lukaku that's class. Fair play big fella. — Dan (@bozi1988) February 17, 2018

United not playing particularly well but winning. Lukaku has been class! Taken his chances. Pleased for him! — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 17, 2018

Another class goal from Lukaku ? great ball by Sanchez — ? (@BiasedCammy) February 17, 2018

This is the Lukaku we payed so much for !! Pure quality — Fudge (@buhle_mvalo) February 17, 2018

All the stick Lukaku gets… quality today and would only have Kane ahead of him as a striker in the league — Luke McFarlane (@LukeMcFarlane) February 17, 2018