Chelsea offered chance to hijack Manchester United transfer in £100million deal

Chelsea could receive £100million plus Gareth Bale for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are preparing a big bid for the Blues forward

Bale has also been linked with a transfer to Manchester United

READ MORE: FA Cup Quarter Final draw: Man United and Chelsea learn their fate

Chelsea could be offered an exciting chance to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale as well as banking £100million from Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid.

While Bale has recently been strongly linked with United, it now looks as though Chelsea will be the club most likely to land him as Real look to offer him to the Blues.

According to the Daily Express, Madrid want to sign Hazard and will offer an incredible £100m transfer fee as well as Bale moving to Stamford Bridge in exchange.

This seems potentially brilliant business for Chelsea that may be too good to turn down, even if it does mean bidding farewell to a world class player in Hazard.

The Belgium international has been one of the best players in the Premier League for many years now and would be a huge loss, but in Bale Chelsea would be landing a like-for-like replacement.

The Welshman has not been at his best at the Bernabeu, but with an extra £100m also in their pockets, the west Londoners could make further big-name additions up front.

This could be bad news for Manchester United, with Don Balon recently claiming they were finalising talks over bringing Bale to Old Trafford, though if this latest development does prove correct, it surely gives Chelsea a big advantage.

Still, Roman Abramovich has largely managed to avoid losing star players to Europe’s giants during his reign and may feel again that it would be too important to make a statement by keeping hold of Hazard.