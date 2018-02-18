REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo helped Man Utd seal HUGE transfer and looks set to do it AGAIN

Cristiano Ronaldo’s helping hand to Manchester United has been revealed

The Real Madrid star previously blocked the transfer of Paul Pogba

Ronaldo still doesn’t seem keen on Real signing the Frenchman

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has previously prevented his club sealing the transfer of Paul Pogba and could do so again, according to reports in Spain.

The Portugal international is known to be an influential and demanding figure at the Bernabeu and didn’t want the club to sign Pogba when he left Juventus back in 2016.

The midfielder ended up returning to United in a surprise £89million move, though recent speculation suggests his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is on the rocks.

This has seen the Sun link Real Madrid with a £120m bid for Pogba again, but Diario Gol suggest he may still have strong feelings about the deal.

The report states that the 33-year-old has demanded five signings for Madrid this summer and has threatened to leave the club if they aren’t delivered.

Among those is David de Gea and Marquinhos, with a new midfielder seemingly not a priority of his, suggesting he’s still not backing their pursuit of Pogba.

This could be great news for United fans who’d grown concerned over the 24-year-old’s future at Old Trafford, though of course he may end up having other major suitors around Europe.