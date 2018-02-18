Man Utd transfer news round-up: Cristiano Ronaldo makes €112m demand, double Arsenal raid, £35m Paul Pogba replacement scouted

Here’s our round-up of the latest Man Utd transfer news kicking about today…

Cristiano Ronaldo makes huge demand – FULL STORY

Reports in Spain claim Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is threatening to quit the club if they don’t sign his list of five targets this summer.

The Portugal international is making a huge demand to his club, with plenty of big names on his agenda as he looks to force them to improve their squad.

Among those targets is said to be €112million-rated Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who has been linked with Los Blancos on a number of occasions.

Arsenal favourites for double raid – FULL STORY

According to bookies Ladbrokes, Arsenal are the favourites to sign both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the summer transfer window.

Both players face doubts over their futures at Old Trafford after some unconvincing recent displays and with United linked with new defenders in the transfer market.

Smalling was first targeted by Arsenal in January while Jones is now also emerging as a target for the Gunners as they look to improve on some unconvincing defensive options of their own.

Paul Pogba replacement scouted – FULL STORY

The Daily Mail report that Manchester United have been scouting Nice midfielder Jean Seri amid all this talk of a row between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho.

The Ivorian is a similar style of player to Pogba and could be an ideal replacement for him at Old Trafford.

United can also land Seri for just £35million this summer due to a clause in his contract, though the likes of Manchester City have also been linked with him.

