Mourinho fuming: £30m Manchester United star to leave for Champions League giants if he continues to reject contract

Manchester United could be about to lose a key star to a huge Champions League club.

The star is yet to sign a contract extension at Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho reported to be extremely disappointed given the situation.

Marcos Rojo could be on the verge of joining PSG from Manchester United.

Manchester United could be on the verge of losing Marcos Rojo to PSG with the Argentine yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

A report from the Mirror has stated that Rojo may be allowed to leave for the French giants for a deal in the region of £30m with the Argentine yet to sign a contract extension on his current deal which expires in 18 months.

The Sun has reported that Jose Mourinho is said to be very frustrated given the news that Rojo could be allowed to depart the Red Devils given United’s poor depth of defensive quality.

Rojo has certainly cemented himself as one of United’s most important defenders in recent seasons under Jose Mourinho and has been notably missed when injured.

Rojo has made just seven appearances in the Premier League this season and his absence has been noted with other United defenders failing to impress.

Just yesterday Manchester United legend Paul Scholes slammed Chris Smalling’s recent performances as ‘unacceptable’. (As per the Metro)