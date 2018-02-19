Barcelona scout quartet of young stars, plot raid on Euro giants

Barcelona paired with interest in four young Ajax stars, scout sent to watch

Barcelona could reportedly be setting their sights on a raid of Ajax, as reports claim that they sent a scout to watch four of their players at the weekend.

The Dutch giants have fallen on tough times in recent years, but they remain one of the finest clubs in Europe in terms of producing quality young players.

Their issue has been keeping hold of them, and according to De Telegraaf, they could have a fresh headache ahead as it’s claimed that Barcelona scouted Justin Kluivert, Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong at the weekend in their clash with Zwolle.

The quartet named above all have key characteristics in common. Kluivert (18), De Ligt (18), Van de Beek (20) and De Jong (20) are all still young, high talented and considered top prospects for the future.

In turn, whether Barcelona are genuinely looking at the possibility of signing more than one or perhaps the pick of the bunch, it surely forms part of their overall plan to build for the long-term future and lower the average age of their squad.

We’ve seen that with the signings of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina in the last two transfer windows, and should they target the Dutch starlets above, it would be a continuation of that.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if they can successfully prise any of them away from the Dutch capital, as at this stage of their careers, there is a case to be made that they could benefit from staying in their homeland and developing their game further before moving on.