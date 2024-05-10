Erik ten Hag gets green light to sign long term Man United target

Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit of long term target Frenkie de Jong.

The Barcelona midfielder played under current Man United manager at Ajax.

Since joining Man United, Erik ten Hag has been looking to bring the Dutch midfielder to Old Trafford but he has failed in his chase for his former midfielder.

The Red Devils could now finally sign their top midfield target this summer.

As many as 17 Barcelona players are reportedly on Xavi’s transfer list for the next window as he looks to restructure his squad, according to El Desmarque, as reported by Fichajes.

De Jong, Ten Hag’s first primary target at Man United, is one of the players that might depart from the Catalan team.

After the billionaire acquired a minority stake in the club earlier this year, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group assumed control of the football operations.

This summer’s transfer window will mark that transition and will be the club’s first under the new leadership.

Ratcliffe is determined to get it right at his boyhood club after their struggles on and off the pitch.

A new CEO and technical director has been installed at the club and a new sporting director might arrive soon in a major overhaul.

In terms of transfer targets, they have reportedly identified Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite, both talented young players who have enjoyed individual success this season.

De Jong would be an ideal signing for Man United

Adding De Jong to the team would be a dream come true for Ten Hag, who managed the Holland international to great success during their time together at Ajax.

With Man United looking likely to lose Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat this summer, signing De Jong would be a wise move.

The Barcelona midfielder is one of the best players in the world in his position and his creativity and passing quality is just what the Man United midfield needs.