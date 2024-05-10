Arsenal could move for star who left after making 181 appearances for them

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny at the end of the season.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a backup goalkeeper this summer and the 34-year-old has been identified as a potential option.

According to a report from the Standard, Juventus could be open to selling the 34-year-old goalkeeper as they look to bring in a quality alternative in Michele Di Gregorio.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to bring the Polish international back to the club. Szczesny came through the ranks at Arsenal as a youth player and left the club in 2017, after making 181 appearances for them.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a homegrown backup to David Raya and therefore Szczesny certainly fits the profile. However, the 34-year-old is a first choice goalkeeper at Juventus. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to accept a back up role at Arsenal season. In addition to that, he earns £100,000-a-week and the Gunners might not want to pay that kind of money for a back up player.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Will Wojciech Szczesny accept a backup role?

The Polish goalkeeper could be available for a reasonable price this summer because of his contract situation. He will be out of contract at the end of next season and Juventus will be under pressure to sell him for a nominal price this summer instead of losing him for free next year.

The opportunity to return to his former club could be an exciting option for the 34-year-old goalkeeper, but Arsenal must provide him with gametime assurances if they want to bring him back. The Polish international is highly unlikely to return to the club just to sit on the bench.