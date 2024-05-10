Tottenham identify their top two transfer targets ahead of summer window

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is preparing to make new signings in the summer transfer window.

The Spurs boss was active in January as well as he completed deals for Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner to add depth and quality to his squad.

Postecoglou is now eyeing moves for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Tottenham have put the England international Conor Gallagher on their list of potential transfer targets and are now considering making a move for him, according to The Telegraph.

As per the report, Spurs have two plans for the summer transfer window: one for if they make it into the Champions League, and another for if they don’t finish in the top four.

Their Champions League hopes have been dealt a major blow after their poor form in the Premier League.

Postecoglou’s team have lost their last four Premier League matches and they still have a big one against Manchester City left.

Defeats against Newcastle United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have made it difficult for Spurs to catch Aston Villa in the league, who are occupying the fourth spot right now.

Chelsea have reportedly set a £50m price tag for Gallagher but Spurs are only willing to make a move for the midfielder if the Blues drop their price.

Tottenham add Barcelona star to their wish list

Apart from the Chelsea midfielder, Tottenham are looking to add quality to their wide areas and they have identified Barcelona star Raphinha as their target.

The Brazilian has past experience of playing in the Premier League with Leeds United, where he was an instant hit.

Despite the Brazilian’s contract running until 2027, there have been rumours that Barcelona may consider bids for him this summer.

Apart from a midfielder and a winger, Spurs want to recruit a defender as well this summer.