Newcastle United make approach to sign Premier League striker

Newcastle United are expected to be busy in the transfer market as Eddie Howe is keen to add depth to his squad.

The Magpies have suffered this season because of an injury crisis at the club.

Newcastle have failed to replicate the success of last season which saw them qualify for the Champions League and reach the Carabao Cup final.

According to GiveMeSport, the Tyneside club have made initial contact with Bournemouth to sign striker Dominic Solanke.

Howe is looking for a new striker as he plans to replace Callum Wilson and add more firepower to his attack.

Alexander Isak is the leading striker at the club and he will remain the top choice but Newcastle want a worthy back-up of the talented Sweden international.

The English striker has scored 18 goals in the league this season, attracting attention from Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham for his goal scoring abilities.

In addition, Solanke is optimistic of being included in Gareth Southgate’s EURO 2024 squad, but he will have fierce competition from players like Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney.

The Magpies want to replace Wilson as he is set to enter the final year of this contract this summer and the club wants to sign a younger striker.

The report mention Bournemouth’s interest in Newcastle striker Wilson, which could help the Toon Army to offer cash plus player in a deal for Solanke.

Newcastle are expected strengthen all positions

Howe is determined to make his squad stronger this summer and add more depth in order to deal with the injury crisis he suffered this season.

Newcastle are aware, nevertheless, that they will need to pay an amount close to £60 million in order to get Solanke this summer.

Bournemouth will have a great negotiating position for a player who is now under contract until the summer of 2027, since the 26-year-old only recently signed a new contract with the Cherries last September.