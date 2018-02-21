Video: Arsene Wenger makes one of the most laughable claims of the season ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup final vs Manchester City

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has embarrassed himself again

The Gunners boss says he has two world class goalkeepers

Wenger was discussing his selection in goal for the Carabao Cup final

READ MORE: Manchester United in pole position to beat rivals Arsenal to bargain transfer

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has made an embarrassing claim ahead of this week’s Europa League and Carabao Cup double header.

Gunners fans are known to be growing increasingly impatient with their long-serving manager, who has not enjoyed nearly as much success in the second half of his reign as in his first.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since all the way back in 2003/04, and have in that time seen a number of below-par players talked up as being better than they were or as being potential stars for the future before ultimately disappointing.

So Arsenal fans won’t take too kindly to Wenger referring two his current first choice goalkeepers – Petr Cech and David Ospina – as ‘world class’.

Wenger says Ospina to start tomorrow and against Manchester City on Sunday. #AFC pic.twitter.com/EuguaWLNN8 — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) February 21, 2018

It is clear to almost anyone who’s watched the pair in action lately that they simply do not come under that category and that it could be taken as a real insult to fans’ intelligence to refer to them as such.

Wenger confirmed in his press conference that Ospina would be selected ahead of Cech for Arsenal’s upcoming games in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, in what looks a potentially risky move given the Colombian’s inconsistency.

That said, Cech hasn’t been at his best recently either, so it hardly comes across as being spoilt for choice in goal – and more Wenger being forced to try something different due to recent poor performances from his established number one.