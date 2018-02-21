Manchester United in pole position to beat rivals Arsenal to bargain transfer

Manchester United look favourites for Stefan de Vrij transfer

The Lazio defender is set to leave on a free this summer

Arsenal are among his suitors but he’s keen on joining United

Manchester United are reportedly looking the favourites to seal the transfer of Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij ahead of the summer when he looks set to become a free agent.

Arsenal and Everton are also listed as among the admirers of the Netherlands international, but the Daily Mirror claim he’s keen on making the move to Old Trafford.

De Vrij is said to have stopped contract talks with his current club Lazio, who believe he may already have an agreement with another club after deciding not to renew at the Stadio Olimpico, according to the Mirror’s report.

United could do with a new centre-back of his quality after some unconvincing form from the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones this term, and landing such a proven player on a free would be a huge boost.

De Vrij has shone in Serie A down the years as well as at international level for Holland and seems an ideal fit for Premier League football.

The 26-year-old would surely be an upgrade on Smalling, Jones and perhaps the likes of Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly as well, the latter of whom has been unlucky with injuries during his time at United.

Arsenal could also do with defensive additions as they prepare to lose Per Mertesacker, who will retire in the summer, while Shkodran Mustafi has largely disappointed since joining last season.