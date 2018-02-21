Baffled Manchester United star demands meeting with Jose Mourinho over his future

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof wants reassurances over his future

The Swede is said to be ‘bemused’ by his situation at Old Trafford

Lindelof has barely featured since being brought in in the summer

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is reportedly ‘bemused’ by his situation at Old Trafford after barely featuring since being brought in from Benfica in the summer transfer window.

The Sweden international looked a quality performer a this previous club and an exciting prospect after being snapped up by the Red Devils for what BBC Sport had down as a £31million fee.

Somehow, despite the poor form of the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back, Lindelof still hasn’t been able to get much of a look in from Jose Mourinho, who has started the player just seven times in the Premier League, with the last of those coming against Everton on New Year’s Day.

According to the Sun, Lindelof is keen to discuss his situation with the manager as his camp have become baffled by his lack of opportunities at Old Trafford.

Their report adds that Mourinho is looking to sign a centre-back such as Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld in the summer, so Lindelof’s struggles may well continue, if not get even worse next season.

The 23-year-old has been somewhat unlucky to arrive at United at a difficult time, with Mourinho perhaps feeling unable to gamble on an inconsistent young player in defence at this stage of his team’s development.

Depending on how talks go, it could well be that the player decides it’s best to move on if he is to play more regular first-team football.