Bad news, Chelsea: Cristiano Ronaldo gives green light for Real Madrid to seal £200million transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo has given the green light to a £200million transfer raid on Chelsea

The Portuguese is happy to play alongside Blues forward Eden Hazard

Ronaldo has vetoed a number of Madrid’s other transfer targets

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given his club the green light to seal the transfer of £200million-rated Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

The Portugal international is understood not to be keen on the club signing the likes of Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi, but would be happy to play alongside Hazard, according to Don Balon.

This follows recent claims by the Daily Mail that Hazard was a £200million target for Los Blancos this summer in a major rebuilding job, with Kane’s name also mentioned then.

Don Balon now suggest Ronaldo has given a deal for the Belgian his approval, though his preferred target remains his fellow countryman Goncalo Guedes, who is currently on loan at Valencia from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old is not easy to please, so it’s quite a compliment to Hazard that he’s keen to play alongside him at the Bernabeu, though of course this is bad news for Chelsea fans.

The Blues cannot afford to lose a player of Hazard’s quality, particularly after what has been a difficult and frustrating season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea look in need of rebuilding, but will want to build any new-look line up around the 27-year-old instead of having to work to replace him, which would be a near-impossible task given his importance to the side in recent years.