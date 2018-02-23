Why Liverpool should be going all out for Napoli’s Jorginho

Liverpool’s attack is already sublime.

In Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the Reds have three of the best individuals anywhere in Europe, who’ve managed to form a brilliant relationship between themselves as well.

Together, in all competitions, they’ve plundered 63 goals so far this term, and we’re yet to reach March.

There’s no doubt about it: Jurgen Klopp’s offensive options are as good as anything in football today.

His defence is improving, too. In Loris Karius, Liverpool have a talented keeper who has until the end of the season to prove his worth, but it’s what’s in front of him that’s properly exciting. Andrew Robertson has been a revelation at left-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best young right-back on the planet (and has Joe Gomez supporting him, along with the soon-to-return Nathaniel Clyne) and Virgil van Dijk is proving a £75m colossus at centre-back.

Remarkably, even Dejan Lovren has looked a solid defender alongside the giant Dutchman.

But Liverpool’s midfield is being continually bypassed and needs serious improvement.

Jordan Henderson is injury prone, Emre Can is departing on a free, Coutinho has exited, Adam Lallana’s barely played all season, James Milner is ageing and Gini Wijnaldum is the epitome of inconsistency.

Naby Keita is arriving, which is great news for the Reds, but Liverpool need another midfielder of elite ilk to complement the Guinean.

Step forward Napoli’s Jorginho. The Brazilian (who’s actually Italian now based on a handful of appearances for Gli Azzurri), has been exceptional for this season’s Serie A leaders.

What’s more, his agent Jorge Santos reckons he could be available in the summer:

“He wants to stay, although we’ll have to see if Napoli agree with that,” Santos told Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, cited in the Express, who peddle the rumour.

“If a player like Torreira arrives from Sampdoria, then that will require an important investment and Jorginho could be sacrificed to make way.

“I think they’d rather sell Jorginho than Amadou Diawara, who is younger.”

Jorginho’s attributes would benefit Liverpool enormously. He controls tempo from deep and is able to maintain possession but also play incisive forward passes.

None of our current batch possess these qualities.

A side with Jorginho in can transfer the ball seamlessly from defence to attack, while for Liverpool at the moment, it’s occasionally a little rigid – only made up for by the genius trio at the end.

A summer bid for a player entering his prime would make complete sense for Jurgen Klopp, who’s very close to having a team good enough to challenge Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.