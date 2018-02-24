“Best player in the Premier League” – Liverpool fans ecstatic with star as he equals sensational record

Liverpool fans took to social media to praise one player in particular after a 4-1 win over West Ham.

Supporters could not help but recognise that an incredible stat had been matched which was originally set by Luis Suarez.

Mohamed Salah’s 31st goal of the season draws him level with Luis Suarez’s tally during Liverpool’s 2013/14 season.

Liverpool fans took to social media to heap praise upon Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian’s performance against West Ham this afternoon.

Liverpool hosted West Ham at Anfield this afternoon and comfortable swept aside the Hammers in a 4-1 win.

Emre Can gave Liverpool the lead on the 29th minute and by doing so he scored Liverpool’s 100th goal of the season with Manchester City (111) the only other English side to have also reached the 100 mark thus far this season.

It was Liverpool’s second however through Mohamed Salah which equaled an even more incredible stat.

Salah’s goal was his 31st of the season, which equals the impressive tally Luis Suarez registered for the Reds during his last season for Liverpool during the 2013/14 campaign in which Liverpool narrowly missed out on clinching the Premier League title.

The feat is not only remarkable considering that Salah is a winger and not a centre-forward. With it being just February one would assume that Salah will go on to add many more goals to his tally with 10 games still yet to be played in the Premier League alongside an ongoing Champions League campaign.

Saido Mane and Roberto Firmino also notched goals against West Ham with Jurgen Klopp’s front-three running riot at Anfield.

Mo Salah is actually incredible, world class finisher — will (@WilliamEllis_93) February 24, 2018

Salah is actually incredible, tied Suarez’s season goal record in FUCKING FEBRUARY — Ellis (@ETDesigns_) February 24, 2018

Salah is outstanding — 6 x 11 (@ElMagicoAM11i) February 24, 2018

Mohamed Salah is the best player in the premier league plain and simple goal and assist again today. Light work — Monkey D. Luffy (@StrawHatShounen) February 24, 2018

If Neymar is worth 190 mil then salah is worth about 380 mil — Joe Ponzini (@JoePonzini) February 24, 2018