Liverpool confirmed line-up vs West Ham: LFC fans delighted with one player’s inclusion

Liverpool take on West Ham at Anfield on Saturday hoping to pile the pressure on their rivals in the race for second spot in the Premier League.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s men would see them leapfrog Man Utd in second place, with the Red Devils facing fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds haven’t been in action for a while as they were afforded a break last weekend and spent time training in Marbella to stay sharp.

In turn, their last outing was the 5-0 win over Porto in the Champions League on February 14, which extended their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions, during which they’ve scored 12 goals and conceded just two.

Naturally, Klopp has gone with one of the strongest line-ups that he can put out with his players now well rested, but it seems that the inclusion of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield had some supporters particularly pleased with the XI.

The deadly trident of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will lead the way, and they’ll be hoping to add to Liverpool’s impressive tally of 61 goals in 27 Premier League games so far this season against a West Ham side who haven’t been great at keeping the goals out this year.

