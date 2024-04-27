Gabby Agbonlahor has taken aim at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his handling of Mohamed Salah during Liverpool’s recent draw against West Ham United.

The decision to leave Mohamed Salah on the bench, only to bring him on for the final 12 minutes, has sparked controversy and raised questions about the relationship between the player and the manager.

Klopp’s choice to bench Salah came on the heels of a disappointing performance by the Egyptian in the Merseyside derby. However, with Salah boasting an impressive track record of 210 goals and 86 assists for Liverpool, Agbonlahor argues that such treatment lacks respect for a player of Salah’s caliber.

Agbonlahor exclaimed on talkSPORT: “They wouldn’t have won any trophies without Salah. He’s been unbelievable for that football club. Where’s the respect?”

In a heated exchange captured on camera, Klopp and Salah appeared to exchange words just before the latter was brought on. While both parties remained tight-lipped about the incident after the game, Klopp assured that the matter had been resolved.

With Klopp set to depart at the end of the season and rumors swirling about Salah’s future, Agbonlahor suggests that incidents like this could further destabilise Liverpool’s squad. He warns that Klopp’s actions may inadvertently push key players like Salah towards the exit door, potentially disrupting the team’s cohesion and long-term prospects.

“Klopp is causing problems now for Liverpool’s squad next season [by] upsetting players. There is talk of Salah leaving. Could this affect Salah now?,” he added.