Photos: £52m Manchester City star on the road to recovery after horrific injury, first-team training return date established

An injured Manchester City star has posted pictures of himself on the road to recovery following a horrific injury.

Further, a date has now been set for the star to return to first-team Manchester City training.

Benjamin Mendy has been out of action for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side after sustaining a serious injury in September.

Benjamin Mendy has posted pictures of himself in recovery training with a return to first-team Manchester City training imminent.

Mendy sustained serious cruciate knee ligament damage during a fixture against Crystal Palace in September and the left-back has been out of action ever since.

The star however has recently posted pictures to his Instagram with his recovery now looking to be in full flow.

Mendy completed a move from AS Monaco to Manchester City in the summer for a fee of £52m but has understandably barely featured since his move given the nature of the injury he sustained at the start of the season. (Fee per the Sun)

The Sun have now reported that the Frenchman could now return to first-team training in a months time.

It looks as though the left-back could return to fitness at a vital time for Guardiola’s Man City side with the Champions League final scheduled for May, which City will inevitably be keeping a keen eye on given their impressive form in the competition this season.

City have often had to rely on Fabian Delph as a makeshift left-back given Mendy’s injury and many would expect the £52m man to slot straight back into Guardiola’s side.

Perhaps more importantly however, Mendy looks as though he will be fit enough just in time for this summer’s World Cup.