Barcelona in advanced talks to seal £87million transfer, could be good news for Arsenal

Barcelona transfer talks for Antoine Griezmann are at an advanced stage

The Atletico Madrid star could move for around £87million

Griezmann is being eyed amid Ousmane Dembele’s struggles and links with Arsenal

WATCH: Video: Antoine Griezmann sends message to suitors Barcelona as he’s involved in four goals for Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Barcelona are reportedly in advanced talks over the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann as Ousmane Dembele struggles to impress at the Nou Camp.

Diario Gol claim Barca have been discussing a deal to bring in Griezmann and that negotiations are now at an advanced stage as they look to make another major investment in attack.

Having lost Neymar to PSG last summer, Barcelona quickly brought in Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, but the France international has been slow to get going in La Liga, partly due to injury problems.

Still, Don Balon have also linked Dembele with Arsenal as he also seems to struggle to fit in on the pitch or indeed see much playing time from manager Ernesto Valverde, who seems to be thinking about replacing him.

With Philippe Coutinho joining from Liverpool in January and Griezmann perhaps now on his way for as much as £87million (fee per a previous link from Don Balon), that would surely allow little room for Dembele in this team.

The 20-year-old could still be one of the top attacking players in Europe if given the chance, but at this stage of his career he’ll need to be playing regularly to fully develop into the player he’s capable of being.

The singing of Griezmann would surely prevent that from happening, but that would be good news for Arsenal as they need to strengthen up front after losing Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott in January.