Video: Arsenal legend issues serious warning to club hero over replacing Wenger

Arsenal suffered defeat to Man City in Carabao Cup final on Sunday

Has led to further criticism of Wenger and current players

Wright has his say on possibility of Henry being appointed

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has essentially shared his opinion that Thierry Henry isn’t ready to take the top job at the Emirates and would risk ruining his own reputation with the supporters.

It comes after the Frenchman conceded that it would be ‘a dream’ to manage Arsenal in the future, as noted by the Metro, which will only add fuel to the fire that he could be considered for the job were Arsene Wenger to either leave or be dismissed.

Both Wright and Henry know exactly what it means to the Arsenal fans to see the club in their current plight, with the former bagging 185 goals in 288 games for the club and winning a Premier League title and two FA Cups, while the latter exceeded him with 226 goals in 369 games, two league titles and two FA Cups.

In turn, they’re both held in high regard by most supporters, but Wright doesn’t think Henry is the right man for the job at this moment in time given his lack of experience in a top job, while he fears that he just isn’t the solution to the current situation in north London.

As Arsenal run the real risk of ending this season empty-handed and without Champions League football next year again, it might need a more experienced boss to come in and sort the situation out.

“There’s certain people in Arsenal’s fanbase that are so angry,” Wright told BBC 5 live Sport, as seen in the video below.

“I wouldn’t want that to happen to Thierry as well because he’s taken the job straight after someone like Arsene. He’s not managed yet, we don’t know what he’s capable of.

“This needs a lot of thought and a lot of working out because I’m not sure we can actually go through too many more years of what’s going on.”

It remains to be seen whether or not there is any change at Arsenal moving forward, but there’s no denying that it has been a frustrating period for the club and it’s seemingly only getting worse with demoralising results like the one suffered on Sunday.