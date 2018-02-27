Arsenal urged to look to PL rivals for ideal Wenger successor by pundit

Arsenal given advice on finding Wenger successor by former star turned pundit

Pundit Stewart Robson has insisted that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would be the perfect man to replace to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, and it’s hard to argue against his pick.

The pressure is mounting on Wenger as after his side lost in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, they now have a tough task to either secure a top-four Premier League finish or a Europa League triumph given they take on an in-form AC Milan next month.

The Gunners ultimately continue to regress under Wenger based on results and their league standing, but it remains to be seen whether or not that’s enough to force the hierarchy into a difficult decision to replace him at the end of the season.

Robson believes that he has identified the ideal man for the job to step in if the Frenchman leaves the Emirates, and he has tipped to Conte to be a successful successor.

“Antonio Conte is a brilliant manager. When he goes into a football club, and if he went into Arsenal, he would make sure the players would do what he wanted them to do,” he told ESPN FC, as quoted by The Express.

“They would know exactly what their roles in the side are and that doesn’t happen at Arsenal at the moment. He would be a great fit for Arsenal.”

Robson makes very good points. Aside from the fact that Conte won multiple league titles with Juventus and the Premier League in his first campaign with Chelsea, Conte is a different type of coach to Wenger.

The Italian has always put together organised sides and defensively strong outfits, and that is what Arsenal are painfully lacking right now.

That’s evidenced by the fact that they’ve conceded 36 goals in 27 league games, the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the top flight, shipping another three at the weekend in the cup final with some weak defending.

Further, as seen with his fiery and passionate touchline antics, Conte could be the man to really fire up this Arsenal side, although he may need some help in the transfer market to turn them around too.

Nevertheless, it’s all talk for now as he remains under contract with Chelsea, and so it remains to be seen what the future holds for both Conte and Wenger moving forward and if Robson’s call comes to fruition.