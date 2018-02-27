Man Utd stars enjoying break, Pogba dancing to Lukaku’s trip to New York

After their important win over Chelsea at the weekend, a number of Man Utd stars appear to be enjoying themselves having reportedly been given an extended break this week.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Jose Mourinho opted to give his players three days off after that victory, which was crucial in their bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

SEE MORE: Man Utd target subject of mystery €200m bid, staggering fee touted

It keeps the Red Devils second and opens up a gap between themselves and Chelsea, but while it was a result worthy of a reward, they’ll have to be on the ball when they return to action against Crystal Palace on Monday night to build on that and avoid any more costly slip-ups.

Nevertheless, in the meantime some of the squad have been enjoying themselves on a quick getaway trip it seems with Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard and Victor Lindelof all sharing images from New York, Milan and Paris respectively.

Clearly they’ve all snapped up last minute deals to take in some sights, enjoy some down time and in Lukaku’s case, catch an NBA game at Madison Square Garden as he attended Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls.

As for Pogba, he opted for a more low-key option in staying home and just dancing, as seen in the video below.

The Frenchman has come under fire in recent weeks as he hasn’t been in his best form, but he’ll hope to take some confidence from the Chelsea win on a personal level too and help United continue to move in the right direction between now and the end of the season.

As for Mourinho, he’ll hope the decision to allow his players more time to relax and recharge the batteries doesn’t backfire on him with a lacklustre effort next week.