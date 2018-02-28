Chelsea star ready to reject mega-money contract to seal Real Madrid transfer for brutal reason

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is ready to leave for a transfer to Real Madrid

The Belgium international wants to win major honours and the Ballon d’Or

Hazard could reject a huge contract offer at Chelsea to move to Madrid

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly ready to snub a huge contract offer at Stamford Bridge in order to seal a transfer to Real Madrid instead.

According to Don Balon, the Belgium international could be offered as much as £15million a year to remain in west London, making him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

Hazard is supposedly not that concerned about money, however, with Don Balon claiming he fancies his chances of winning major titles and the Ballon d’Or more if he moves to the Bernabeu.

This is a devastating blow to Chelsea, who have used Roman Abramovich’s financial power well in much of the last decade to put them up there with Europe’s elite.

However, it’s been a difficult year for the Blues, who face dropping out of the Champions League places for the second time in three seasons after some recent poor form.

With trophies not guaranteed on a regular basis at the Bridge, it seems Hazard would rather go to a club more likely to give him the silverware he craves, as well as the platform on which to achieve his full potential.

Chelsea surely cannot afford to lose a player like Hazard this summer, however, after struggling as it is with the strong group of players they’ve got this term.