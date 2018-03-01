£65million star breaks record set by Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Cedric Bakambu has broken Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record

The Congolese striker has moved to Beijing Guoan for £65million

In doing so, Bakambu has become the most expensive African footballer of all time

MORE: Paul Merson fires brutal warning to whoever replaces Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager

Striker Cedric Bakambu has become the most expensive African footballer of all time with his £65million transfer from Villarreal to Beijing Guoan, according to BBC Sport.

They claim this fee moves him ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in that category, with the former Borussia Dortmund striker holding that record since moving to Arsenal at the end of the January transfer window.

Bakambu has shone in La Liga and will now become the latest high-profile player to move from a top European league to chase the money on offer in the Chinese Super League.

The 26-year-old played over 100 matches for Villarreal, scoring 46 goals before his departure was finally confirmed today.

It’s fair to say the fees paid by Chinese clubs at the moment distorts players’ values somewhat, with Aubameyang undoubtedly the superior and more proven player at the top level.

The Gabon international was extremely prolific during his time with Dortmund, even if he’s yet to get going in an Arsenal shirt after moving in the middle of the season.

Still, Bakambu is also a talent and should have little trouble scoring for fun in China.