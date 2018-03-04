Clear favourite to replace Arsene Wenger emerges as Arsenal plot major summer revamp

Joachim Low is emerging as the internal favourite for the Arsenal job

Arsene Wenger is slowly but surely being forced out of the club

Low has won the World Cup in a successful stint as Germany manager

Germany manager Joachim Low is reportedly emerging as the internal favourite to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager in a major summer of change at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis is slowly but surely pushing Wenger out of the Emirates Stadium exit door after a string of his own appointments in key roles.

Wenger is fast becoming outnumbered at the club and it looks like Low is the preferred option for Arsenal to succeed the Frenchman after 22 years at the helm.

The 58-year-old has been in charge of the German national team since 2006 and served as assistant manager for two years prior to that, meaning his experience of day-to-day club-level management is perhaps not what it could be.

Various big names have been linked with the Arsenal job in recent times due to doubts over Wenger’s position at the Emirates Stadium growing after recent poor results.

This Gunners side looks to have lost all confidence after a string of defeats saw them beaten in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester City and winning a place in the Premier League top four this season also looks in serious doubt.

Low has won the World Cup with Germany and worked with a number of world class players, bringing a stylish and attack-minded style to the side in what has been a real golden era for them.

It remains to be seen if he could transfer that to Arsenal, however, as he’d be playing in a more competitive environment and largely without that same calibre of player or sheer depth of talent to choose from.