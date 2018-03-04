Agent offers Paul Pogba ESCAPE from Manchester United amid Real & Barca transfer talk

Posted by
Agent offers Paul Pogba ESCAPE from Manchester United amid Real & Barca transfer talk

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is happy at the club at the moment but his agent Mino Raiola says he’s ready to get him a transfer away if things change.

The France international has not had the easiest of times at Old Trafford this season, with various reports suggesting he’s had a row with manager Jose Mourinho over his best position.

Having largely played in a more attacking role at former club Juventus, Pogba has been given more defensive work by Mourinho at United, and it doesn’t seem to suit his game.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with the 24-year-old in recent times, but Raiola says there is no issue with Mourinho for the time being.

mourinho pogba
It’s all gone sour between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba at Manchester United
mino raiola
Mino Raiola explains how Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United

Still, the super-agent did suggest he was ready to get his client a big move if he does decide he wants an escape from Old Trafford any time soon.

‘I don’t take anyone anywhere, I’m not a taxi or a plane,’ he said.

‘Of course, if things weren’t going well than I’d be ready to do my job, which is to find other solutions for the club and the player.

‘There’s no war with Mourinho though, Paul wants to win with Manchester United.’

pogba mourinho
Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho can’t seem to click at Old Trafford

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top