Chelsea star feels he was given an impossible job by Antonio Conte against Manchester City

Eden Hazard was not happy with Chelsea’s tactics vs Manchester City

The Belgian complained that he barely touched the ball

Hazard feels Chelsea did not play to their strengths

READ MORE: Chelsea target tempted to accept £89million transfer offer

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has criticised Antonio Conte’s tactics in the defeat against Manchester City this weekend as he feels he was given a near-impossible task by playing up front.

The Belgium international was used once again by Conte as a ‘false 9’, getting the nod up front ahead of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud – two more natural centre-forwards who both started the game on the bench.

It was fairly one-sided at the Etihad Stadium as City earned a 1-0 win over Chelsea to go 18 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Hazard feels they could have done more.

Bemoaning that he barely touched the ball, Hazard seemed highly critical of the way Conte set the side up to play against City, saying he did his best but was never likely to get much joy against two imposing centre-backs in Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi.

‘I had the feeling that I’d ran, but that I hadn’t played a game of football. That’s a pity,’ Hazard is quoted in the Metro.

‘We could have played on for three hours, but I wouldn’t touch a ball. It only went better at the end of the game. I’m trying to jump but it’s not easy to win the duels against Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte.

‘We did not play with our qualities and if Alvaro Morata or Giroud is playing, it’s easier to play with long balls. But I’m trying to do the maximum.’

This certainly doesn’t sound too comforting for Chelsea fans, who must be worried about Hazard’s happiness at the club amid ongoing speculation that Real Madrid are interested in him, while he’s yet to sign a new contract.

Mundo Deportivo have even claimed Hazard won’t sign a new deal unless it contains a Real Madrid release clause, which perhaps shows just how unsettled he’s become working under the defensive-minded Conte.