Real Madrid president aiming to finalise transfer of Manchester United star this week

Real Madrid are hoping to make progress on a raid on Manchester United

Club president Florentino Perez is planning talks over David de Gea

Real have made the United goalkeeper their top transfer target

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly planning fresh talks over the transfer of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in the coming days.

The Spanish giants’ chief sees a new goalkeeper as a top priority and hopes to finalise a deal with De Gea at some point this week, according to Don Balon.

The 27-year-old has been one of the finest shot-stoppers on the planet in recent years and would be a huge loss for United if he were to leave.

However, there may not be too much reason for Red Devils supporters to fear, with the Daily Star claiming the club are set to offer him a huge new contract to make him the highest paid ‘keeper in the world.

It remains to be seen if that will be enough to persuade De Gea not to move to Real, who notably tried to sign him back in 2015 as well, as reported at the time by BBC Sport.

The Spain international would undoubtedly be a major upgrade on Keylor Navas as Madrid’s number one, though another surprise report also linked him with a return to his old club.

Don Balon have also claimed Atletico Madrid fear losing Jan Oblak this summer and would look at re-signing De Gea as their first choice to replace their ‘keeper.