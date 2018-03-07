Barcelona plot swap deal with Arsenal: Transfer exchange looks be ideal for both clubs

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a potential swap deal with Arsenal to seal the transfer of Hector Bellerin, with Ousmane Dembele the player who’d move in the opposite direction.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants want to strengthen at right-back after an unconvincing first season at the Nou Camp from Nelson Semedo, with Ernesto Valverde largely preferring Sergi Roberto in that role.

CaughtOffside understands Bellerin is unsettled at Arsenal and has been vocal about his desire to leave the club for a new challenge amid rumours of interest from elsewhere.

Diario Gol have linked Bellerin as a target for Real Madrid, but it could be that everything is in place for him to return to his former club Barcelona.

Another recent report from Don Balon claimed Dembele was tempted by a transfer to Arsenal, and it now looks as though the players could swap places.

The French starlet has struggled to settle at Barca since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and it’s easy to see why a club like Arsenal could be interested in taking a gamble on his talent.

The 20-year-old looked one of the brightest prospects in Europe at Dortmund and would add plenty of quality to an Arsenal attack sorely lacking at the moment after losing Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott in January.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not settled since joining the Gunners and Don Balon claim he’s keen to play alongside Dembele again, so reuniting the pair could be a smart move by the north London giants.