Video: Paulo Dybala scores Juventus winner vs Tottenham in front of watching Manchester United scouts

Paulo Dybala scored a superbly-taken winning goal for Juventus against Tottenham in the Champions League tonight in front of watching Manchester United scouts.

The Argentina international has long been linked as a target for the Red Devils, and he showed his quality here with this composed finish to turn the tie around at Wembley.

Tottenham had taken a 1-0 lead and had the benefit of two away goals from the first leg in Turin, but Dybala’s lethal finishing sent them crashing out of Europe this evening.

Paulo Dybala turning the tie on its head!! UNBELIEVABLE #TOTJUV pic.twitter.com/TNhBN111mX — EPL Live App (@LiveScoreEPL) March 7, 2018

According to TMW, United scouts were planning to watch Dybala in action this evening, and the 24-year-old certainly gave a decent audition to the Premier League giants with this decisive contribution in such a big game.

United already have plenty of options in attack but could arguably do with more after an unconvincing start by Alexis Sanchez since his move in January, as well as some inconsistent displays from Romelu Lukaku in his first season at Old Trafford.

United were first linked with an interest in Dybala a few months ago, with the Sun claiming at the time that Juventus would likely want around £86million for him – but this classy finish tonight might have added a few millions more to his price tag.

United fans also clearly haven’t forgotten when their very own Paul Pogba, or ‘Agent P’ uploaded an image of his FaceTime chat with Dybala a few months ago.