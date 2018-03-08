Video: Arsenal stars in stitches talking player chants, get destroyed by fans on eve of AC Milan clash

Whoever thought this was a good idea has had a nightmare. On the eve of their Europa League clash with AC Milan, a quartet of Arsenal stars have been doing some promotional work.

Hector Bellerin, Alex Iwobi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan can all be seen in the video below reciting the chants that the Arsenal faithful have made up for them.

SEE MORE: AC Milan vs Arsenal preview: Probable line-ups, team news and prediction

While we don’t suggest that they have to be miserable 24 hours a day, it doesn’t take much common sense to know that this was always going to get a negative reaction.

Arsenal have lost their last four games in all competitions, slipping to defeat in the Carabao Cup final while also dropping 13 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

In turn, their upcoming Europa League tie with AC Milan has serious importance, as it’s effectively their only route back to the Champions League next season.

That should have been enough of a reason to quit the jokes and get serious as discontent continues to grow in the stands every week.

Instead, they’ve decided to film this little segment which will undoubtedly go out before the Milan game on Thursday night on BT Sport.

Based on the tweets below from people reacting, it’s fair to say that this has gone down terribly. It will be interesting to see which pundits are reporting on the game in the studio and to see their reaction too as we can confidently say it’s not going to be positive…

? Oh Mkhi you’re so fine! ? The new @Arsenal man comes with a suggestion for his own terrace chant… ? Aubameyang already has his ? pic.twitter.com/9ZqCnFx3q9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2018

it’s good to see the players get together and discuss the really important issues at arsenal… — Ross Scott (@Ross_Scott1991) March 8, 2018

Don’t worry about winning matches, worry about the chants you’ll never hear over the booing. Arsenal are still the selfie club. — Joe Bloggs (@JoeBlog66699874) March 8, 2018

It’s funny watching berllerin pretending he is English as well as pretending to be a defender lol.. — PASCAL (@TheRealPASCL) March 8, 2018

Cringe af — Kyle Randall (@kylerandall17) March 8, 2018

Maybe concentrate on winning a game ? Wtf — Simply [?] Celtic (@TheHoopsFan) March 8, 2018