Chelsea prepare £106m transfer bid to beat Arsenal to star they believe will ‘explode’ in the Premier League

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to pay a whopping £106million to beat Arsenal to the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in a stunning move.

According to Don Balon, the Blues are close to meeting Barca’s valuation of the young France international with that potential offer, which comes close to matching what the club paid for him last summer.

It’s fair to say Dembele has not shone as expected for Barcelona this season, despite looking one of the most exciting young players in Europe during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Still, Chelsea clearly believe he could do a job for them, with Don Balon in fact stating they feel he could ‘explode’ in the Premier League.

It may be that Dembele’s pace and direct style of play could be more suited to the English game than the one in Spain, and Chelsea are ready to pay big to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

This would be a blow for rivals Arsenal, however, with Diario Gol recently linking the 20-year-old with the Gunners, even if he wasn’t too keen to take them up on that offer.

Chelsea could certainly do with some changes up front next season after some poor form from the likes of Alvaro Morata this term, while Eden Hazard has also not always looked at his best.

If Dembele displays the kind of form he showed in his Dortmund and Rennes days, he could prove a superb signing for Chelsea or any other top club.