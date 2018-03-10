Concern for Chelsea, PSG eye Conte and three influential CFC stars in shock raid

Despite their struggles this season, Paris Saint-Germain have seemingly seen something they like at Chelsea as reports claim they will launch a four-man raid.

It’s been a difficult campaign for Antonio Conte and his men, just a year on from winning the Premier League in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are battling for a top-four finish in the league as they continue to sit on the outside looking in, while they’ve still got the FA Cup and Champions League to consider, but with the latter pitting them against Barcelona with the score locked at 1-1 after the first leg.

In turn, he’s had his troubles this year, but according to the Metro, that hasn’t put off PSG who are said to want the Italian tactician to replace Unai Emery at the end of the season, while they want to take Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and N’Golo Kante with him too.

Aside from the fact that Emery’s contract expires this summer, the Parisian giants failed in Europe again this season as they were knocked out by Real Madrid at the last-16 stage.

With that failure in mind following the heavy investment in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, it was always going to pile the pressure on the Spaniard if he didn’t achieve the desired objectives.

In more positive news for Chelsea fans though, it’s added that neither Kante nor the Belgian pair are said to be particularly keen on the idea of moving to the French capital, and so barring a real change in circumstances, it seems unlikely that PSG will get their wish.

Nevertheless, with regards to Conte, should he opt to leave the Blues this summer, it could be a job that interests him given the opportunity to win titles and spend big.