‘Straight to jail’: BBC journalist reacts to Jamie Carragher’s spat with Manchester United fan

BBC journalist Jeremy Vine has made a big claim about the incident everyone’s talking about today – Jamie Carragher spitting at a Manchester United being caught on video.

However, his take is a little different from much of the bile aimed at Carragher that’s been doing the rounds, as he suggests the United fan driving and filming the incident should be locked up.

Vine tweeted his response to the incident and pulled no punches against Carragher, but also really let rip at the father for his irresponsible behaviour that led to the high-profile spat.

As reported by BBC Sport and other outlets, Carragher has been suspended by Sky for spitting at the fan’s young daughter through the car window, with the Liverpool legend pulled from punditry duty on Monday Night Football’s coverage of Stoke vs Manchester City this evening.

MNF pushed back by 30 mins to kill time?? No mention of Jamie Carragher’s absence in intro?@GNev2 looks lonely? Pictures courtesy Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/7ImSedZOeW — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 12, 2018

Gary Neville is out there doing the job on his own tonight as Carragher misses out, but what of the man who sparked the whole incident?

