33k retweets and counting: Liverpool fans absolutely loved this sweetest of digs at Manchester United after Champions League humiliation

Mohamed Salah has guaranteed himself legendary status at Liverpool forever with this superbly timed dig at their rivals Manchester United.

Tweeting shortly after United’s shock Champions League exit at the hands of Sevilla last night, Salah produced a moment of trolling that might as well be equivalent to doubling his goal tally for the season.

MORE: Wissam Ben Yedder dumps Man Utd out of Champions League, Mourinho faces barrage of criticism

Despite not mentioning United, Salah cheekily tweeted: ‘The UCL draw can’t come soon enough’ followed by a grinning emoji – the message is pretty clear.

With Liverpool having lost to United at the weekend, the Reds winger may be justified in taking some pleasure in seeing the club now suffer a premature exit from Europe.

The UCL draw can’t come soon enough ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) March 13, 2018

Liverpool, of course, are still in the competition after a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto in their last-16 game, and many have backed them as potential dark horses for this season’s competition.

Salah didn’t have his best game against United left-back Ashley Young on Saturday, prompting the England international to stoke the fires with this little dig on Instagram earlier this week:

Salah now well and truly has his revenge after mocking United’s Champions League elimination, and it’s no surprise to see fans absolutely loved it.

At the time of writing, the Egypt international’s message has 33,000 retweets despite only going up late last night.

Some of the responses from fans of both clubs just sum it up…

Can’t wait for the Champions League draw on Friday! I wonder who we’re gonna get ? pic.twitter.com/s7WUs5LqBB — 5 Times! (@SalahsLeftFoot) March 13, 2018

Is he tweeting from Young’s pocket? pic.twitter.com/F5jHS0c3pB — Scholesy18 (@18GingerNinja) March 13, 2018

Egyptian king — Jamie Burns (@JamieBurns_94) March 13, 2018

If United fans are still looking for Salah, he’ll be in the next round of the Champions League haha — Algerois koubéen (@islemLFC) March 13, 2018