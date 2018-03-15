Arsenal fans unhappy as Gunners ace returns to starting XI for Europa League second leg vs AC Milan

Arsenal fans have reacted largely with anger that Hector Bellerin is back in Arsene Wenger’s starting XI for tonight’s Europa League clash with AC Milan.

The Spain international has not been at his best for much of this season, and was left out of Wenger’s line up in the weekend win over Watford.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles deputised at right-back on that day and did a decent job, with most Arsenal supporters taking to Twitter tonight to criticise the decision to bring Bellerin back for this second leg against Milan.

On top of Bellerin’s unconvincing form, the 22-year-old has also come under fire for criticising unofficial channel Arsenal Fan TV in a recent speech at the Oxford Union.

Reports today have also seen the defender linked with Manchester United by the Manchester Evening News in what would no doubt be a hugely unpopular move.

Arsenal lead 2-0 against Milan from their first leg at the San Siro, but fans still aren’t pleased ahead of kick-off…

Apart from Bellerin, i would pick this exact team. https://t.co/t8oJeSPO78 — Sebas AFC (@sebas8santos) March 15, 2018

What the hell are Welbeck

Bellerin and Xhaka doing in our lU? — Myne (@MyneNanana) March 15, 2018

Rather have Niles starting than Bellerin — May?. (@Cocoa__deluxe) March 15, 2018

Chambers was playing well I think he should have been maintained and Bellerin benched just for competition. https://t.co/EYs1WdoLQQ — GEÖFF-OBBO (@geoffobbo13) March 15, 2018

Chambers should be starting ahead of Bellerin, easily, don’t @ me. — g.s (@goonerStevie) March 15, 2018