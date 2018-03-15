Chelsea fighting losing battle to keep star duo as Real Madrid expected to launch transfer approach

Chelsea are reportedly growing ever more fearful that they could lose the likes of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in this summer’s transfer window.

The two Belgians are expected to attract interest from Real Madrid, according to the Daily Mirror, with their futures possibly hinging on whether or not the club can finish in the top four.

Hazard has been one of the best players in the Premier League in recent years, and would undoubtedly fit in well alongside the other big names at the Bernabeu.

The 27-year-old cut a frustrated figure in the recent defeat at Manchester City, when he made a point of saying afterwards that he was disappointed not to see much of the ball.

Real could offer him more of a platform on which to show what he can do, and the Mirror also mention Madrid being likely to look at Courtois.

Worryingly for Chelsea, Courtois will also be in the final year of his contract next season, giving them a race against the clock to sort out a new deal for him.

In more encouraging news for Chelsea, reports elsewhere suggest they are ready to pay big for an ideal Hazard replacement.

Don Balon have linked them with a possible £119million bid for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, who would undoubtedly improve this Blues squad.