Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid to beat Liverpool & Arsenal to €100million transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen for his club Real Madrid to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer.

The Slovenia international has been linked by AS with both Liverpool and Arsenal, with the Spanish outlet claiming he has a €100million release clause in his contract.

Ronaldo is said to be a big fan of Oblak and wants Real to win the race for his signature this summer as they hunt for a new ‘keeper, according to Don Balon.

The Portuguese superstar believes Oblak must be the one chosen by Madrid, despite Don Balon also mentioning their interest in either David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois in that position.

This would undoubtedly be a big blow for Arsenal and for Liverpool as Oblak looks a much-needed signing for both clubs given their current needs in goal.

Arsenal are relying on an ageing Petr Cech and an unconvincing backup in David Ospina, while Liverpool have to pick between the lesser of two evils in either Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet.

Ronaldo, however, may just have taken a small step to derailing their summer transfer plans.